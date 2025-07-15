'Human skin' teddy found at California gas station; 1 arrested   

A man was arrested in California on Monday after police say he staged a "macabre teddy bear" at a gas station that appeared to be made of human flesh. The discovery sparked fears of a serial killer in the area and prompted an investigation by local authorities. A "doll that was possibly made of human skin" was found on Sunday, the coroner's statement said.

Investigation underway Teddy bear treated as potential crime scene The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office initially treated the teddy bear as a potential crime scene. A coroner's examination confirmed that the bear was not made of human body parts, but rather a prank. A deputy coroner investigator "determined this doll was made of a fabricated material and was not of human origin" before a forensic pathologist also "confirmed that the object was not human and contained no human tissue," according to the coroner's statement.

Statement The artist behind the creepy creation "Our investigation found these dolls being sold on a website with the claim that the dolls are 'made of human skin,'" the coroner said. Villanueva was arrested on Monday in connection with this incident. The artist behind the creepy creation, Robert Kelly from South Carolina, has since taken credit for creating the bear. He sells his work through Etsy under the name DarkSeedCreations and specializes in horror props made of latex that look like human skin.

Shop details DarkSeedCreations sells various creepy props "Our work is pretty easily recognizable," Kelly said after seeing news articles about the incident. DarkSeedCreations offers a variety of creepy props, including teddy bears that look like they are made from human skin. Other items include face-covered ties and a grotesque "human leather" baseball cap. Kelly explained that his products use latex live castings of actual human models to create an authentic appearance. "We've put skin on everything from guitars and teddy bears to couches," he said.