Confirmed! Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' isn't skipping Hindi release

Vamsi told Galatta Telugu, "Kingdom is releasing in Hindi. We didn't add it to the poster just because we've a title issue." "It'll be released on the same day with a different title like Samrajya or something." Kingdom, announced in 2023, boasts an impressive technical crew. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while cinematography is handled by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan. Navin Nooli is the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer.