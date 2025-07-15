Confirmed! Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' isn't skipping Hindi release
What's the story
The highly anticipated Telugu film Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, will be released on July 31. It was earlier reported that the Hindi version of the pan-India movie might directly premiere on OTT. However, now, producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed that the movie will release theatrically in Hindi as scheduled.
Producer's statement
Hindi version will have a different title
Vamsi told Galatta Telugu, "Kingdom is releasing in Hindi. We didn't add it to the poster just because we've a title issue." "It'll be released on the same day with a different title like Samrajya or something." Kingdom, announced in 2023, boasts an impressive technical crew. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while cinematography is handled by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan. Navin Nooli is the editor, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer.
Multilingual strategy
Ranbir Kapoor's voiceover for Hindi teaser
Months ago, a Hindi teaser titled Saamraajya, featuring Ranbir Kapoor's voiceover, was released. This fueled speculation about the film's multilingual strategy. The Telugu teaser featured Jr NTR, while Suriya lent his voice for the Tamil version. Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead in Kingdom, which is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios.