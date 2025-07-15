England vs India, Tests: Liam Dawson replaces injured Shoaib Bashir
England have called up spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson for the 4th Test against India at Old Trafford. This could be his first Test appearance in eight years. The left-arm spinner was recalled after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the remaining series due to a broken finger. Dawson's overtook Jack Leach in the pecking order. The latter, who owns an England central contract, has been overlooked for selection.
Domestic success
Dawson's incredible journey
Dawson's selection is a well-deserved reward for his stellar performances in domestic cricket. The spinner was part of the England squad that won the 2019 World Cup. However, he fell out of favor with selectors thereafter. Overall, the 35-year-old has taken seven wickets in three Tests, the last of which came in July 2017. He also owns a fifty in Tests. On the other hand, the experienced Leach has 142 wickets to his name in Test cricket.
Bashir
Bashir's untimely injury
England suffered a major blow as spinner Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the remaining Test series against India. The news came after England claimed a thrilling 22-run win in the 3rd Test at Lord's. Notably, Bashir sustained a finger fracture (left hand) while bowling on Day 3 at Lord's. He will undergo surgery later this week. Despite his injury, Bashir managed to bowl on Day 5 against India and claim the final wicket.