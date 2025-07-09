How has Ben Duckett fared in Tests at Lord's? Stats
What's the story
England opener Ben Duckett will be raring to bounce back in the 3rd Test against India at Lord's. The match is set to start on Thursday, July 10. Duckett, who started brilliantly at Headingley, misfired in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. England will count on him to lay a strong foundation as they seek to go 2-1 up. We decode Duckett's stats at Lord's.
Lord's
Duckett averages 71.66 at Lord's
As per ESPNcricinfo, in four Test matches at Lord's, Duckett has amassed a total of 430 runs from 7 innings. He averages a brilliant 71.66 with his strike rate being 82.37. Duckett owns 1 century and two fifties with the best score of 182. Versus India at Lord's, this will be his maiden outing.
Stats
Duckett's Test stats and performance versus India
Duckett has amassed 2,646 Test runs at an average of 42.67 from 35 matches (65 innings). He has hit 14 fifties and six tons with the best of 182. 1,243 of Duckett's runs have come at home from 15 matches at 49.72. He owns three tons and six fifties. He owns 597 runs versus India from 9 matches at 35.11 (100s: 2, 50s: 1).