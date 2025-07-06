Indians with twin centuries in a Test in England

After slamming a record-breaking double-century, Indian skipper Shubman Gill scripted history with another ton in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored 269 in the first innings, followed it up with 161 in the second. He shattered multiple records. His exploits came days after Rishabh Pant attained a similar feat of twin tons, at Headingley. Here are the stats.

#1 Rishabh Pant: 134 and 118 vs England, Headingley, 2025 During the opener at Headingley, Pant became the first Indian with twin centuries in a Test on English soil. Pant made 134 and followed it up with a score of 118. His match aggregate of 252 runs is the highest by an Indian wicket-keeper, surpassing Budhi Kunderan's 230. These are also the most runs for a wicket-keeper in a Test in England.

Information Second wicket-keeper with this record As per Cricbuzz, Pant became only the second designated wicket-keeper to smoke twin hundreds in a Test, joining Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower. Notably, no visiting wicket-keeper other than Pant has scored multiple Test hundreds in England, as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Shubman Gill: 269 and 161 vs England, Edgbaston, 2025 As mentioned, Gill is the second entrant on this list. His remarkable innings of 269 (387) helped India post 587 against England at Edgbaston. This is the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England. Gill, who later scored 161 (162), also became the second Indian to slam a double-hundred and a hundred in the same Test after Sunil Gavaskar.