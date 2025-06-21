Rishabh Pant completes 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats

Rishabh Pant has added a new feather in his illustrious cap in the longest format of the game. The southpaw has completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone with his 114th run in the 1st Test of India's England tour at Headingley. Just before reaching the landmark, Pant brought up his 7th century in Test cricket. He was dismissed for 134.

Numbers Over 3,000 of his FC runs have come for India Pant's 134 came from 178 balls (4s: 12, 6s: 6). Playing his 70th FC match (116 innings), Pant has reached the 5,000-run mark (5,020) at 45-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 12 centuries, he has 24 fifties. On Day 1, Pant completed 3,000 runs in Tests for India. He has 7 centuries and 15 fifties for India in the longest format.

Stand 209-run stand alongside Shubman Gill Pant, who walked in when India were 221/3 on Day 1, helped the side finish the day on 359/3. On Day 2, he resumed on 65* and continued to add quality runs alongside skipper Shubman Gill. After reaching his ton, Pant saw Gill depart for 147. The two added 209 runs for the 4th wicket. India were 430/4 when Gill was sent back.