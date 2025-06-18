What's the story

Ahead of the Test series opener between England and India at Edgbaston, starting June 20, Rishabh Pant has confirmed that skipper Shubman Gill will bat at Number 4.

Speaking to the media prior to the Test, Pant revealed that Gill will take over the position previously held by the now-retired Virat Kohli.

Pant, India's Test vice-captain, also announced that he will continue to bat at Number 5.