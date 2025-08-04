3rd T20I: Struggling Roston Chase retires out vs Pakistan

In a surprising turn of events, West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase got retired out during the third T20I against Pakistan. The match was being played in Lauderhill, Florida. The decision came in the 18th over of West Indies's innings as they chased a daunting target of 190 runs. Chase walked off with 15 runs off 12 balls as he was struggling to accelerate his innings. WI eventually fell short in the run chase.

Tactical decision Chase's strategic decision Chase's retirement came with West Indies needing 41 runs off just 18 balls. Despite a strong partnership with Sherfane Rutherford (who was on 40* off 26), Chase's struggle to accelerate forced a strategic decision. He had hit only two boundaries and was rotating strike, but found it hard to clear the ropes. Chase's voluntary exit highlights the growing trend of tactical retirements in T20 cricket, especially when big finishes are needed.

Series victory Pakistan win 3rd T20I, seal series Despite the tactical decision, Pakistan emerged victorious by 13 runs, clinching the series 2-1. The likes of Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, and Gudakesh Motie arrived to bat following Chase's departure. However, none of them cold make a significant impact as the ask was of too much. Earlier in the day, Pakistan posted a total of 189/4 in their allotted overs. Sahibzada Farhan (74 off 53) and Saim Ayub (66 off 49) starred with the bat for Pakistan.