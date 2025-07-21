1st T20I: Ben Dwarshuis's career-best four-fer powers Australia vs WI 

Australia began their five-match T20I series against West Indies on a high note, winning the first match by three wickets at Sabina Park, Kingston. The victory came on the back of stellar performances from debutant Mitchell Owen and Cameron Green, who both scored half-centuries. Ben Dwarshuis also played a crucial role with his four-wicket haul. He was particularly brilliant in the death overs. Here we decode Dwarshuis's performance and stats.

Match summary A sensational spell from Dwarshuis West Indies posted a competitive total of 189/8 while batting first. The total would have crossed 200 had Dwarshuis not shown his brilliance. He trapped a well-set Roston Chase (60) in the 13th over to end an 89-run partnership between the former and Shai Hope. Dwarshuis's other three wickets came in the penultimate over as he dismissed dashers Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, and Jason Holder. His death-over brilliance meant WI could only compile 37 runs from their last five overs.

Career Maiden T20I four-fer for Dwarshuis Dwarshuis, who finished with 4/36 from four overs, recorded his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to nine wickets across four T20Is at 16.44 with his economy being 9.86. Overall in the 20-over format, the left-arm pacer boasts 207 wickets from 165 games at 23.14 (ER: 8.30). This includes five four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers.