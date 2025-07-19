England bowler Sophie Ecclestone was brilliant with the ball versus India Women

2nd WODI, Sophie Ecclestone floors India with 3/27: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:05 pm Jul 19, 202510:05 pm

England bowler Sophie Ecclestone was brilliant with the ball versus India Women in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Lord's. In a rain-hit encounter which saw overs getting reduced to 29 per side, Ecclestone put the brakes on India, who managed 143/8. Ecclestone bowled six overs and picked three scalps for 27 runs. She was the pick of the England bowlers.