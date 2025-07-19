2nd WODI, Sophie Ecclestone floors India with 3/27: Key stats
What's the story
England bowler Sophie Ecclestone was brilliant with the ball versus India Women in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Lord's. In a rain-hit encounter which saw overs getting reduced to 29 per side, Ecclestone put the brakes on India, who managed 143/8. Ecclestone bowled six overs and picked three scalps for 27 runs. She was the pick of the England bowlers.
Bowling
Ecclestone spins her way through to hurt India
In the 10th over of India's innings, Ecclestone dismissed Harleen Deol with a caught and bowled effort. A 40-run stand for the 2nd wicket was broken to leave India at 46/2. In the 12th over, Ecclestone sent Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur back. A quicker ball led to Kaur's dismissal, who wanted to dab. Ecclestone then got Richa Ghosh as India were reduced to 72/5.
Stats
Ecclestone gets to 124 wickets in WODIs
Ecclestone has raced to 124 wickets in WODIs at a prolific average of 19.72 from 74 matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ecclestone averages a neat 18.11 against India, racing to 26 scalps from 14 matches. In 35 home WODI games, the spinner has picked a commanding 61 wickets at just 19.22.