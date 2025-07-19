Smriti Mandhana completes 2,000 runs in away Women's ODIs: Stats

Smriti Mandhana has attained a new feat in Women's ODIs. The Indian women's cricket team opener has completed 2,000 runs in away ODIs (home of opposition). Mandhana reached the landmark with her sixth run in the 2nd encounter of the three-match series against England at Lord's. She ended up scoring 42 runs (51 balls) in a reduced 29-over game per side due to rain.

Information Mandhana holds her fort from one end India lost Shafali Verma early before Mandhana and Harleen Deol added 40 runs. Thereafter, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Mandhana holding her fort from one end. Mandhana departed in the 21st over with India at 98/6. Linsey Smith dismissed the Indian opener.

Stats Breaking down Mandhana's away, home and neutral venue stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has raced to 2,035 runs in WODI away matches (home of opposition). She averages 52.17 from 42 such matches with the help of 5 tons and 14 fifties. In addition, Mandhana has amassed 1,958 runs in home matches at 43.51 (100s: 4, 50s: 14) and another 550 runs in neutral venue games at 39.28 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).