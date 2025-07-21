ICICI Bank's shares up 2% today: Here we decode why

ICICI Bank 's shares witnessed a surge of over 2% today, following the lender's announcement of its Q1 results. The bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹12,768 crore for the June quarter, marking a growth of 15.5% from ₹11,059 crore in the same period last year. The positive financial performance has led to an increase in investor confidence and interest in ICICI Bank's stocks.

Financial growth NII and core operating profit The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) also witnessed a YoY growth of 10.6% to ₹21,634.46 crore. However, the net interest margin slightly declined from 4.41% in the previous quarter to 4.34%. The core operating profit of ICICI Bank rose by an impressive 13.6% YoY, reaching ₹17,505 crore for the June quarter.

Financial stability Provisions and average deposits The provisions (excluding tax) for ICICI Bank increased to ₹1,815 crore from ₹1,332 crore a year ago. The average deposits of the bank also saw an increase of 11.2% YoY to ₹15.33 lakh crore, with the CASA ratio at 38.7%.