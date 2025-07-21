TVS's first adventure bike will debut in India next month

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to enter the adventure motorcycle segment in India with the launch of its highly anticipated Apache RTX 300. The official unveiling will take place next month. The new model will bear an aggressive look, offer a bevy of riding aids, and shall be powered by a 299cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Specifications More of a road-focused tourer than an off-roader The Apache RTX 300 was first shown at the 2025 Expo and has since been spotted several times. The motorbike is more of a road-focused tourer than an off-roader, riding on a combination of 19-17-inch alloy wheels with road-oriented tires. It also flaunts a tall windscreen, spacious seat, and upright riding ergonomics for comfortable touring rides.

Engine A look at the powertrain The Apache RTX 300 is powered by an all-new 299cc, liquid-cooled, RTX D4 engine developed in-house by TVS. The new mill will allow TVS to compete in India's ADV segment. It produces a peak power of 35hp and torque of up to 28.5Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch for smooth gear transitions.