Honda targets 30% share of Indian two-wheeler market by 2030

Japanese automaker Honda has set an ambitious target to capture a 30% share of the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030. The announcement was made by Tsutsumu Otani, President of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI). He emphasized the importance of the Indian market and its potential for growth in his interview with PTI.

Market focus Focus on female customers Otani also highlighted the untapped potential of female customers in the Indian two-wheeler market. Currently, women account for only 10% of total industry sales. However, Honda believes that with increasing women's empowerment and their entry into the workforce, this number could rise significantly. "In India, the overall two-wheeler usage is mostly male... It means the potential for two-wheeler sales to grow among female customers is huge," Otani said.

Growth trajectory HMSI's current market share in India Currently, HMSI holds a 27% market share in India. Otani said that Honda has over 80% market share in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The company had also announced in January that global two-wheeler sales, including electric vehicles (EVs), are expected to rise from the current 50 million units to 60 million units by 2030.

Sales performance India's total 2-wheeler retail sales According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total two-wheeler retail sales stood at over 1.88 crore units in FY25, up from over 1.75 crore units in FY24. In this period, HMSI's retail sales rose to nearly 48 lakh units from about 41 lakh units last fiscal year. The company is now the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India after Hero MotoCorp.