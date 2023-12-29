Top 5 middleweight bikes that arrived in India in 2023

By Pradnesh Naik 12:37 pm Dec 29, 202312:37 pm

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan rolls on rugged cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tires

The Indian motorcycle market witnessed a slew of launches in 2023. From entry-level commuter models to high-end liter-class superbikes, a variety of offerings from the likes of Triumph Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, and a few others arrived on our shores, catering to a wide audience base. Here's our pick of the top five sub-500cc motorcycles launched here this year.

Triumph Speed 400: Costs Rs. 2.33 lakh

The neo-retro Triumph Speed 400 flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a switchable traction control system, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the bike is an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/37.5Nm).

TVS Apache RTR 310: Starts at Rs. 2.43 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310 flaunts an aggressive design. It gets dual adaptive LED headlamps, split seats with heating/cooling function, dynamic LED taillamps, a 5.0-inch TFT display, and 17-inch lightweight wheels. It has petal-type disc brakes, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, riding modes, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike is fueled by a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine (35hp/27.3Nm).

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Begins at Rs. 2.69 lakh

The all-new Himalayan is underpinned by a twin-spar frame. It sports a muscular fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit, an adjustable windscreen, wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tires, and a split LED taillamp assembly that double-up as indicators. Disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit ensure safety. It draws power from a new 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (39hp/40Nm).

Aprilia RS 457: Can be yours at Rs. 4.25 lakh

The Aprilia RS 457 is one of the most capable middleweight supersport bikes in India. It gets the signature triple LED headlamp setup, a double front fairing, clip-on handlebars, and an under-belly exhaust. The motorcycle has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system to ensure rider safety. It runs on an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine (47.6hp/43.5Nm).

Yamaha R3: Will set you back by Rs. 4.65 lakh

The Yamaha R3 is a shrunken version of the iconic R1 superbike. It features dual LED headlamp units, a clip-on handlebar, a raised windscreen, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch designer wheels. It has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for rider safety. The supersport is backed by a high-revving 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine (40.4hp/29.5Nm).