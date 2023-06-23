Auto

Ahead of June 27 debut, Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles spotted testing

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 23, 2023 | 01:13 pm 2 min read

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will draw power from a new 400cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have been working together for over a year to develop sub-500cc offerings for the global markets. The bikes will be revealed on June 27. Triumph has also teased the upcoming motorcycles on Instagram. In the latest development, production-ready mules have been spotted doing test runs near Bajaj's Chakan facility in Pune, revealing key design details.

Why does this story matter?

In 2020, British marque Triumph Motorcycles joined forces with homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto to create affordable middleweight motorcycles for global markets. Now, after three years of extensive development and testing, the duo is set to unveil its first set of bikes—a roadster and scrambler model—on June 27. Both motorcycles are set to arrive in India on July 5.

The bikes will sport a circular LED headlamp

The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph roadster and scrambler will borrow design elements from the Bonneville range. They will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with DRL, a raised handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, designer alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The bikes will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

Both motorcycles will get dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, both motorcycles will come equipped with disc brakes, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle. The suspension duties on the neo-retro offerings should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The bikes will be backed by a new 400cc engine

Powering the Bajaj-Triumph roadster and scrambler will be an all-new 400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is expected to put out around 40hp of maximum power. Transmission duties will likely be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles cost?

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto will be officially revealing the upcoming roadster and scrambler for the global markets on June 27. The bikes will launch in India on July 5. We expect the roadster to be priced at around Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, the scrambler will carry a price tag of Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) on our shores.

