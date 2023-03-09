Auto

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765's India launch confirmed: Check rivals

Both motorcycles are equipped with cornering ABS (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British marque Triumph Motorcycles is all set to officially introduce the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple 765 R and RS in India on March 15. For information, the bikemaker unveiled the motorcycles in the global markets in November last year. The bikes are expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a look at their top rivals.

About the 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS models

The 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS flaunt a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, bug-eye-style twin-pod LED headlight, split-type seat, stubby side-mounted exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycles feature disc brakes on both wheels with a lean-sensitive traction control system and cornering ABS. They run on the same 765cc, inline-triple engine producing 118.4hp/80Nm (R) and 128.2hp/80Nm (RS).

Honda CB650R: Price starts at Rs. 8.67 lakh

The 2023 Honda CB650R is considered a starting point for the middleweight motorcycle segment. It sports a round LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. For safety, it gets Nissin disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and Showa Big-Piston forks. It draws power from a 648.72cc, inline-four engine (86hp/57.5Nm).

Kawasaki Z900: Price begins at Rs. 9.02 lakh

Kawasaki Z900 is one of the most popular middleweight streetfighter offerings. It gets a 17-liter muscular fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, a side-slung exhaust, and a Z-pattern LED taillamp. The motorcycle features disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS, traction control, four riding modes, 41mm inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 948cc, inline-four engine (123.6hp/98.6Nm).

Ducati Scrambler 800: Price starts at Rs. 9.89 lakh

The Scrambler 800 is an entry-level motorcycle for Ducati in India. The motorcycle features a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, a flat-type seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, 45mm inverted front forks, and a Kayaba-sourced rear mono-shock. It is powered by an 803cc, air-cooled, L-twin engine (73hp/66.2Nm).

BMW F 900 R: Price begins at Rs. 10.8 lakh

The F 900 R is a capable middleweight streetfighter motorcycle from BMW Motorrad. It sits on a bridge-type frame and gets a stepped-up seat, a stubby exhaust, and raised handlebars. Rider's safety is taken care of by disc brakes on both wheels, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by an 895cc, parallel-twin engine (99hp/91Nm).