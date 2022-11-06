Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted testing with accessories

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 06, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be powered by 648cc, parallel-twin engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Ahead of its unveiling at the EICMA motor show in Milan on Tuesday, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been spotted doing test runs with official touring accessories. The cruiser was seen with a tall windscreen, chrome-finished crash guards, side-mounted bags, larger footpegs, and a cushioned pillion backrest. The upcoming motorcycle will likely be offered in three variants: Astral, Celestial, and, Interstellar.

Context Why does this story matter?

When launched, the Super Meteor 650 will be the third offering in the 650cc line-up of Royal Enfield.

The upcoming cruiser will be based on the highly acclaimed J-series architecture. It will feature a parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree "cross-plane" crankshaft and a gear-driven balance shaft for better NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

It will be a flagship offering for the homegrown bikemaker.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Design The cruiser will flaunt a round headlamp and alloy wheels

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be underpinned by the J-series platform and flaunt a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with a feet-forward riding stance, dual side-mounted exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. The motorcycle will house a semi-digital instrument console and a "Tripper" navigation pod. The cruiser will roll on designer alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The upcoming Super Meteor 650 will be powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that will likely produce a maximum power of 47.5hp and peak torque of 52Nm. The mill would be linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, much like its 650cc siblings.

Safety The motorcycle will be equipped with inverted front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle would be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be a flagship offering from the homegrown bikemaker. It will be unveiled on Tuesday (November 8) at the EICMA show in Italy. We expect the cruiser motorcycle to cost around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) here.

