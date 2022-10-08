Auto

Keeway SR125 scrambler spotted at Indian dealership; launch expected soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 08, 2022, 07:47 pm 2 min read

The Keeway SR125 will flaunt an old-school scrambler design. Representative image (Photo credit: Keeway)

Hungarian marque Keeway is prepping to launch its most affordable motorcycle, the SR125, in India. The old-school-looking scrambler will be the seventh offering from the brand to reach our shores this year. The bike has now been spotted at a dealership without any camouflage, featuring minimal body panels and block-patterned tires. However, the technical details of the two-wheeler are yet to be revealed.

Context Why does this story matter?

Keeway made its Indian debut in May this year with two performance-oriented scooters and a quarter-liter cruiser motorcycle. The brand has expanded its portfolio to six vehicles since then.

However, the QJMotor-owned Hungarian bikemaker has been criticized for the exorbitant price tags of its offerings.

The company now plans to rectify the issue by launching its most affordable two-wheeler to date in India.

Design The motorcycle will flaunt ribbed-pattern seat and round headlamp unit

The Keeway SR125 will have a retro design language and flaunt a muscular fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with black housing, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, a sleek tail taillamp, and chopped fenders. The motorcycle will house a circular instrument cluster, most likely with some form of connectivity option. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

Information It will run on a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The technical specifications for the upcoming SR125 scrambler motorcycle are yet to be disclosed by Keeway. However, we expect the bike to be powered by an all-new 125cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine.

Safety It will be equipped with single-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the SR125 will come equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Keeway SR125: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the SR125 will be disclosed by Keeway in the coming months. We expect the scrambler to carry a competitive price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.