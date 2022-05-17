Auto

Keeway enters Indian market with 2 scooters and a motorcycle

Written by Pradnesh Naik

All three Keeway products can be booked online for Rs. 10,000 (Photo credit: Autocar India)

Hungarian automaker Keeway has officially entered the Indian market with Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i scooters as well as K-Light 250V cruiser bike. The QJMotors-owned brand is accepting online bookings for the two-wheelers against a token of Rs. 10,000. Test rides are slated to start from May 26. All three products will be brought to our shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

Keeway is a QJMotor-owned brand that has its presence in 98 countries, offering scooters, motorcycles, and ATVs. The company has plans to bring eight products to India this year.

It has partnered up with Adishwar Auto Ride India along with Benelli and will cater to its potential buyers via a network of over 40 dealers across the country.

Motorcycle Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser features a 250cc V-twin engine

The K-Light 250V is a cruiser motorcycle with a feet-forward design language. It gets a large 20-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, all-LED lighting, a stepped-up seat with a backrest, and is available in three color options - Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Dark Gray. It draws power from a 249cc, air-cooled, V-twin engine that generates 18.7hp/19Nm and has a belt drive system.

Scooter #1 Keeway Vieste 300 maxi-scooter has a 12-liter fuel tank

The Vieste 300 is a mid-capacity maxi-scooter with a sharp front apron that houses a quad-LED projector headlight, a 12-liter fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, a split-type seat, semi-digital instrument cluster, and an LED taillight. The scooter is fueled by a 278.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that makes 18.7hp/22Nm. It gets dual-channel ABS and rides on 13-inch alloy wheels.

Scooter #2 Keeway Sixties 300i is inspired by the scooters from 1960s

The Sixties 300i is a retro-styled scooter inspired by the 1960s era. It features a grille on the front apron, hexagonal LED headlight, split-type seat, round mirrors, a multifunctional ignition switch, a 10-liter fuel tank, 12-inch wheels, and LED taillight. It is powered by a 278.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that produces 18.7hp/22Nm. It gets disc brakes at both ends along with dual-channel ABS.

Information Keeway K-Light 250V, Vieste 300, Sixties 300i: Pricing and availability

Keeway is yet to declare the pricing of its K-Light 250V, Vieste 300, and Sixties 300i in India. We expect the launch to happen soon as the order books are now open online and deliveries are expected to commence in the coming weeks.