2022 Tata Nexon EV MAX review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee May 17, 2022, 04:24 pm 3 min read

Tata Nexon EV MAX promises a 437km ARAI-certified range

Tata Motors has tasted immense success with its Nexon EV and now, it is keen to further consolidate its position by bringing in more derivatives of this electric SUV. The Nexon EV MAX is the much awaited long range variant. It packs in a larger battery pack along with several other features. We tested the car to gauge its enhanced range and performance.

Electric cars are slowly but surely getting getting more attention from car buyers and owners are also wanting to drive their EVs for longer journeys.

Tata Motors received such feedback from owners of the Nexon EV and have incorporated that into the EV MAX.

This story takes a detailed look at the various changes along with how it fits into the Nexon EV range.

Exteriors The car gets an exclusive new color

The exterior changes are quite minimal but one would be able to distinguish between the Nexon EV MAX and the standard version with the former's new dual-tone alloy wheels and 'Intensi-teal' color. Design-wise, the Nexon EV MAX is quite appealing with its slim grille and lowered roofline while the company has also added numerous blue accents to make it more distinctive.

Interiors The cabin gets a new beige-colored upholstery

The interiors get a new beige-colored upholstery along with numerous feature additions. Crucially, the Tata Nexon EV MAX sports a new illuminated gear selector with addition of a park mode. There are more controls for the regenerative braking and the new electronic handbrake is a great addition. Despite the larger battery pack, the boot capacity of the Nexon EV MAX remains decent at 350-liter.

Features From electronic parking brake to connected car technology

Tata Motors has also taken this opportunity to increase the equipment list of the Nexon EV by adding many important new features. Aside from the earlier mentioned electronic parking brake, the Nexon EV MAX now also gets ventilated seats, an air purifier, wireless charging, and drive modes. Other features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, and electronic stability program.

Performance The car has impressive performance

The Nexon EV MAX packs a much larger battery pack at 40.5kWh and the power output has been increased to 143hp/250Nm. Performance claims are impressive with a 0-100km/h time of under nine seconds. We found the acceleration to be much more responsive over the standard version along with a much stronger power delivery. It also gets customizable regenerative braking which enables one pedal driving.

Range Expect a real-world range of 300-320km

The official range estimate for the Nexon EV MAX is 437km as per ARAI testing and that is a massive increase over the 312km that the standard version promises. However, in the real-world, expect around 300-320km from the Nexon EV MAX and that is still quite impressive. The larger battery pack has also reduced the ground clearance by 10mm.

Verdict Is it worth your money?

The Nexon EV MAX is available in two variants: XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end variant as tested here retails at Rs. 18.74 lakh (ex-showroom). A faster 7.2kW AC charger is available for an additional Rs. 50,000. Overall, the Nexon EV MAX justifies its pricing due to its increased range, added features, and improved performance.

Tata Nexon EV MAX: In a nutshell What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Enhanced range Impressive performance Longer equipment list Excellent value for money Bad Stuff: Small touchscreen limits functionality Lag between switching from reverse to drive