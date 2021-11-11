2021 Maruti Celerio's first impression: A hatchback focused on efficiency

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Published on Nov 11, 2021

Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

After a two-year-long hiatus, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched an all-new product with the Celerio receiving a generation change. Like all the new Maruti Suzuki cars, the Celerio is based on the HEARTECT platform and has undergone a radical overhaul in terms of exterior and interior design. Alongside that, the new Celerio gets a more fuel efficient petrol powertrain. Here's our first impression.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The new Celerio is a very important product for Maruti Suzuki in India in terms of sales figures. Due to the current trend of rising fuel prices, the fuel efficient Celerio aims to give India's largest automaker a further boost in terms of market share in the hatchback segment. This story provides an early impression of this all-new hatchback.

Exteriors

The car gets a more sculpted design language

With a length of 3,695mm, the all-new Celerio has the same length as its predecessor but is wider at 1,655mm. Based on the HEARTECT platform, the car looks premium and has a more sculpted design language. We like the grille design with the single chrome bar while the headlamps and taillamps are now much bigger in size. Top-end versions also get 15-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

The cabin features an all-black theme

The interiors are an improvement over the earlier generation model with better quality materials being used along with a modern design. The all-black theme goes with the character of the car while silver accents do liven up the ambience. That said, the placement of the window switches on the center is reminiscent of cheaper Maruti Suzuki cars like the S-Presso.

Space

A longer wheelbase means more space at the rear

One of the advantages of the HEARTECT platform is the increase in wheelbase it provides. Celerio's longer wheelbase of 2,435mm means that the rear seat is spacious enough for two passengers and you can even fit a third one. The front seats are also thin which further allows for more legroom at the rear. The boot capacity is also increased at 313-liter.

Features

From an engine start-stop button to steering-mounted controls

Top-end versions of Celerio come with a decent amount of equipment, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, smartphone connectivity, an engine start-stop button, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and steering-mounted controls for calls and music. It also gets rear parking sensors, dual airbags, hill-start assist, and ABS. That said, the car misses out on automatic climate control function and a rear-view camera.

Performance

DualJet technology enhances efficiency

The sole powertrain option available with the all-new Celerio is a 1.0-liter petrol engine which makes 66hp/89Nm. Standard is a 5-speed manual gearbox while a 5-speed AMT gearbox is optional. This is a completely new engine equipped with DualJet technology. The addition of an idle start-stop feature also increases the overall fuel efficiency figure to an incredible 26.68km/l for the AMT version.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the petrol manual while the AMT top-end version is priced at Rs. 6.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). At first glance, the all-new Celerio is a radical change in terms of design and modern interiors while the fuel efficiency on offer is its biggest highlight. It is certainly an appealing proposition.