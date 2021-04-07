Maruti Suzuki has sold 9,12,169 units of its Baleno hatchback in India since its launch in October 2015, as per Autocar India.

Till the end of March this year, the company had sold 8,08,303 units of the petrol variant and 1,03,866 of the diesel-powered model (now discontinued).

Until last October, Maruti Suzuki had sold 8 lakh units of the car.