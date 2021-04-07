-
Maruti Suzuki Baleno drives past 9 lakh unit sales markLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 03:01 pm
-
Maruti Suzuki has sold 9,12,169 units of its Baleno hatchback in India since its launch in October 2015, as per Autocar India.
Till the end of March this year, the company had sold 8,08,303 units of the petrol variant and 1,03,866 of the diesel-powered model (now discontinued).
Until last October, Maruti Suzuki had sold 8 lakh units of the car.
-
-
Exteriors
It comes with an all-LED lighting setup
-
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno features an eye-catching look. It has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with chrome outline, a wide air dam, a power antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
For lighting, it sports adjustable LED headlights, LED DRLs, and taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
-
Information
It is offered with two engine options
-
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.2-liter motor that generates 81hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter mild-hybrid unit that produces 88.5hp/113Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.
-
Interiors
The Baleno is equipped with several safety features
-
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry.
It also packs a four speaker audio system and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.
-
Information
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing
-
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs. 5.90 lakh for the base Sigma model and goes up to Rs. 9.10 lakh for the Alpha CVT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).