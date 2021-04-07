The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA will be launched in India in the coming weeks. It was supposed to be introduced last year but the plans got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest development, Autocar has revealed the variant details as well as the engine specifications of the India-specific 2021 GLA. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a chrome-slat grille

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA has a sporty look, featuring a diamond-stud grille with a chrome slat, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air vent, and sweptback LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A spoiler, twin exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillights grace the vehicle's rear end.

Interiors It comes with Mercedes's Pre-Safe safety package

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a premium cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and wireless charging facility. The SUV packs a fully digital instrument cluster joined with a touchscreen MBUX infotainment panel, which offers support for the latest connectivity features. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and the company's Pre-Safe package ensure the safety of the passengers.

Powertrains In India, three variants will be on offer

The India-specific Mercedes-Benz GLA will be offered in three trims: 220d, 200, and AMG GLA 35. The 220d variant will pack a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 190hp. It will be available with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. The GLA 200 will get a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 163hp/250Nm while the AMG GLA 35 will boast of a 306hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Information Mercedes-Benz GLA: Pricing and availability