Prior to launch, production of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan beginsLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 12:26 pm
Ahead of its launch in India later this month, SKODA has commenced production of the 2021 OCTAVIA sedan at its factory in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The deliveries of the car should begin from the end of May.
As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an eye-catching design and an updated cabin with many features. It will run on a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine.
Exteriors
The car will sport a blacked-out grille with vertical slats
The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded black grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam.
It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and 'SKODA' lettering will grace the rear section.
Dimensions-wise, the car will be 19mm longer and 15mm wider than the outgoing model.
Information
It will run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine
The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill will generate 190hp of maximum power.
Interiors
The vehicle will come with a built-in digital assistant
The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will have a premium cabin with beige-on-black upholstery, an electric sunroof, 3-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels.
It should house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with connected car technology, and a digital assistant named 'Laura.'
Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should ensure safety.
Information
2021 SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA in India will be revealed at the time of launch. It is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the Hyundai Elantra.