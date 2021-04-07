Ahead of its launch in India later this month, SKODA has commenced production of the 2021 OCTAVIA sedan at its factory in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The deliveries of the car should begin from the end of May. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an eye-catching design and an updated cabin with many features. It will run on a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors The car will sport a blacked-out grille with vertical slats

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded black grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and 'SKODA' lettering will grace the rear section. Dimensions-wise, the car will be 19mm longer and 15mm wider than the outgoing model.

Information It will run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The mill will generate 190hp of maximum power.

Interiors The vehicle will come with a built-in digital assistant

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will have a premium cabin with beige-on-black upholstery, an electric sunroof, 3-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger, and a 2-spoke steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels. It should house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with connected car technology, and a digital assistant named 'Laura.' Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should ensure safety.

Information 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing and availability