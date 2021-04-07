-
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS, with new look and mild-hybrid powertrain, revealedLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 11:11 am
-
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new-generation CLS 450 4MATIC sedan. It will go on sale in the US early next year.
As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and an updated cabin with many features. It draws power from a mild-hybrid powertrain linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car has sleek LED headlamps and sporty alloy wheels
-
Mercedes-Benz CLS has a chromed grille with a 3D Mercedes-Benz star pattern, sleek LED headlights, a new bumper with air inlets, a chrome-finished front splitter, and Starling Blue Metallic paintwork.
It comes with multi-spoke 19-inch wheels as standard while 20-inch pieces finished in Tremolite Grey or High-Gloss Black are optional.
Wrap-around taillights, trapezoidal exhaust tips, and a diffuser are available on the rear.
-
Information
It runs on a 362hp, 3.0-liter engine
-
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS draws power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that makes 362hp/500Nm and an integrated starter-generator that generates up to 21hp/250Nm. The powertrain is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
-
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin
-
The 2022 CLS has a 5-seater cabin with High-Gloss Grey Wood and Open Pore Brown Walnut trims and Sienna Brown/Black or Neva Grey/Magma Grey leather upholstery.
The sedan also sports a new steering wheel with capacitive sensors. It has a massive glass panel that houses a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
-
Information
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC: Pricing and availability
-
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC will go on sale in the US next year. As for the pocket-pinch, the vehicle is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $74,000 (approximately Rs. 54.6 lakh).