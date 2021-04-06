Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the Bullet 350 has become costlier by up to Rs. 12,590 and starts at Rs. 1,34,347. The Meteor has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 6,023 and now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,84,319. Here are more details.

Design The motorcycles have a rounded headlamp and mirrors

The Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 have an old-school look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The former has an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight, while the latter comes with a semi-digital cluster and a full-LED lighting setup. They have a fuel capacity of 13.5-liter and 15-liter, respectively.

Information They run on BS6-compliant engines linked to a 5-speed gearbox

The Bullet 350 is powered by a BS6-compliant 346cc engine that makes 19hp/28Nm, while the Meteor runs on a 349cc single-cylinder that generates 20.1hp/27Nm. Both the mills are linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety The vehicles come with ABS for better handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Pricing Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Meteor 350: Pricing