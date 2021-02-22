-
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 become costlierLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 12:42 pm
-
Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes have become costlier by nearly Rs. 3,400 and start at Rs. 2,69,765, and Rs. 2,85,680, respectively.
As for the highlights, they have an old-school design and draw power from a 648cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bikes ride on wire-spoke wheels
-
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and a lengthy chromed exhaust.
The bikes pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on wire-spoke wheels. For lighting, the Interceptor 650 has a halogen headlamp and an LED taillight while the Continental GT 650 offers an all-LED setup.
-
Information
They run on a 648cc, parallel-twin engine
-
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
-
Safety
The bikes offer dual-channel ABS and disc brakes
-
To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the two motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
-
Pricing
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Pricing and availability
-
Following the latest price-hike, the Interceptor 650 costs Rs. 2,69,765 for the Mark Three Black/Orange Crush/Silver colors, Rs. 2,77,732 for Baker Express/Ravishing Red, and Rs. 2,91,008 for Glitter and Dust Chrome.
The Continental GT 650's Black Magic/Ventura Blue, Dr Mayhem Grey and Black/Ice Queen White, and Mister Clean Chrome color variants are priced at Rs. 2,85,680, Rs. 2,93,649, and Rs. 3,06,923, respectively.