Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes have become costlier by nearly Rs. 3,400 and start at Rs. 2,69,765, and Rs. 2,85,680, respectively. As for the highlights, they have an old-school design and draw power from a 648cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes ride on wire-spoke wheels

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and a lengthy chromed exhaust. The bikes pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on wire-spoke wheels. For lighting, the Interceptor 650 has a halogen headlamp and an LED taillight while the Continental GT 650 offers an all-LED setup.

Information They run on a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 draw power from a BS6-compliant 648cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety The bikes offer dual-channel ABS and disc brakes

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Pricing Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650: Pricing and availability