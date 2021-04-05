Royal Enfield has raised the prices of its Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The bike has become costlier by up to Rs. 5,992 and now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,72,466. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an old-school cruiser design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. Here are more details.

Design The bike houses an analog instrument cluster

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on a single downtube frame and features a sloping fuel tank, flat-type split seats, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a 13.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 195kg.

Information It runs on a 19hp, 346cc engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 19hp at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear.

Pricing Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing