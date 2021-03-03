Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi scooters in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the two vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 3,500 and now start at Rs. 72,030, and Rs. 73,330, respectively.

As for the highlights, they have a sporty design and draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled engine.