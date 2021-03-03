-
Yamaha Fascino and RayZR 125 Fi scooters have become costlier
Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi scooters in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 3,500 and now start at Rs. 72,030, and Rs. 73,330, respectively.
As for the highlights, they have a sporty design and draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled engine.
Design
The scooters have a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi has an indicator-mounted front apron and an analog instrument cluster, while the RayZR 125 Fi sports an apron-mounted headlight and a digital console.
The scooters feature a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, a lengthy flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a 21-liter under-seat storage compartment. They ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
Information
They run on an 8hp, 125cc engine
The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc air-cooled engine linked to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates 8hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 9.7Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.
Safety
The scooters have a combined braking system for improved handling
To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the scooters are taken care of telescopic front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
Yamaha Fascino and RayZR 125 Fi: Pricing and availability
Following the latest price-revision, the Yamaha Facino 125 Fi starts at Rs. 72,030 for the Drum (Standard) model and goes up to Rs. 75,530 for the Disc (Deluxe) variant. Meanwhile, the RayZR 125 Fi falls in the Rs. 73,330-77,330 price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).