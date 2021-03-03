Jaguar has postponed the launch of its first all-electric SUV, the I-PACE in India from March 9 to March 23. It will be offered in three trims: S, SE, and HSE. The four-wheeler will have a sporty design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It will run on a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and shall sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Exteriors The car will be available in 12 color options

The Jaguar I-PACE will have an eye-catching look, featuring a coupe-like sloping roof, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out single-piece grille, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It will be offered in Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, and eight other color options.

Information It shall offer a range of over 480km per charge

The Jaguar I-PACE will have two electric motors and a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain will deliver a combined output of 389hp/696Nm and shall allow the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds. It shall also deliver a range of over 480km/charge.

Interiors The vehicle will have a tech-loaded 5-seater cabin

Jaguar I-PACE will have a luxurious 5-seater cabin with an optional panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 380W Meridian audio system, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It will house a 12.0-inch digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, a Driver Condition Monitor, and a 3D Surround Camera will ensure safety.

Information Jaguar I-PACE: Pricing and availability