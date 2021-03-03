Swedish automaker Volvo has unveiled its 2022 C40 Recharge electric crossover-coupe. It will only be sold online. The premium vehicle draws styling cues from the XC40 Recharge and has a spacious leather-free cabin with many features. It draws power from a 402hp electric powertrain and delivers a range of 420km on the WLTP cycle. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports sleek headlamps with pixel tech

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a minimalist grille with the company's logo, sleek headlights with "pixel technology," and a refreshed bumper housing hosting horizontal fog lights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A small wing, 'VOLVO' lettering, and uniquely-designed taillights grace the rear end.

Interiors It has a spacious tech-savvy cabin

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge has a spacious cabin with a large panoramic sunroof, illuminated doors, a dashboard with backlit trim panels, and a multifunctional steering wheel. However, there is no leather upholstery. It houses an Android-based touchscreen infotainment console that can receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control are also available.

Performance The car has a range of 420km/charge

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge has two electric motors and a 78kWh battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 402hp/660Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h. It promises a range of 420km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged up to 80% in just 40 minutes using a 150kW fast-charger.

Information 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Pricing and availability