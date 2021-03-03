-
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle launched at Rs. 3.18 lakhLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 11:12 am
-
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 iteration of its Ninja 300 motorbike in India.
The two-wheeler sports new decals and comes in three colors. However, it retains the design elements and features of the outgoing model. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike houses a semi-digital instrument cluster
-
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, fairing-integrated air inlets, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
It is up for grabs in three colors- Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green.
-
Information
It runs on a 38hp, 296cc engine
-
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The mill generates 38.4hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the BS6-compliant 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 20,000 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart. The bike takes on rivals like TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 GS, and the KTM RC 390.