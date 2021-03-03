The two-wheeler sports new decals and comes in three colors. However, it retains the design elements and features of the outgoing model. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 iteration of its Ninja 300 motorbike in India.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, fairing-integrated air inlets, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.

The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is up for grabs in three colors- Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green.