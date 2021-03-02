Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its Formula 1 car for 2021, called the F1 W12 E Performance. Lewis Hamilton will use it with an aim to win the record eighth world championship title for the German automaker. The vehicle is an improvement over the company's victorious 2020 model and sports the new E Performance moniker, which the squad will use for all its performance hybrid models.

Branding The car comes with a new look

The Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance sports a new livery. While the black base that was introduced last year is maintained to highlight the company's commitment to diversity, Mercedes's traditional silver finds greater abundance. The AMG branding has also increased substantially, while Ineos, which is a part shareholder of the team, is also featured prominently.

Improvements Several aerodynamic changes have also been introduced this year

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and introduction of new car regulations in 2022 have forced F1 bosses to cut costs this season. There are also new 2021 rules to limit the performance of important aerodynamic zones. Mercedes-AMG has introduced several aerodynamic changes, besides developments to the hybrid power unit, suspension setup, cooling system, and the M12 power unit for improved performance and reliability.

Personal target Hamilton is eyeing his 5th consecutive win

For 2021, Mercedes's squad will retain an unchanged line-up with Valterri and Hamilton leading the charge. The latter has won six of the last seven tournaments and is training his sights on a fifth consecutive win- a move that would tie the record set by Michael Schumacher from 2000-2004. The duo is tied on seven championships.

Winning streak Mercedes is hoping for its eighth consecutive win