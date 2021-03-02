Ford is expected to launch the SE variant of its EcoSport SUV in India by next week. In the latest development, the automaker has teased the car on Twitter, revealing that the SE will be slightly different from the standard model. It will have a redesigned rear section, while the rest of the specifications and features will remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Two's always better than one. Coming soon #FordEcoSportSE, same-same but a different avatar of Ford EcoSport S.#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/GQHAtvcmW9 — Ford India (@FordIndia) March 1, 2021

Exteriors Ford EcoSport SE will come without the tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Ford EcoSport SE will feature a sporty design with a horizontal slat grille, silvered skid plates, adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the rear, it will house LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, a number plate at the center of the tailgate, and no spare wheel. The car will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information The four-wheeler will be available with two engine options

The EcoSport shall be offered with two 1.5-liter engine choices: a naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 121hp/149Nm and a turbo-diesel mill that delivers 99hp/215Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will sport an 8.0-inch infotainment panel

The Ford EcoSport SE will offer a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and cruise control. It will also pack quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV will have six airbags, a rear-view camera, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and ABS with EBD.

Information Ford EcoSport SE: Pricing and availability