German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its new-generation SL roadster later this year or early-2022.

In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.

As per the images, it will have a fabric roof, a Panamericana grille, sporty alloys, and quad exhaust tips.

Here's our roundup.