2022 Mercedes-Benz SL roadster found testing with a fabric roofLast updated on Feb 17, 2021, 07:10 pm
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its new-generation SL roadster later this year or early-2022.
In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the images, it will have a fabric roof, a Panamericana grille, sporty alloys, and quad exhaust tips.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car will ride on 20-inch wheels
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a long bonnet, a blacked-out Panamericana grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by sleek ORVMs and 20-inch wheels.
On the rear, quad exhaust tips and an active rear spoiler with a yellow-finished underside will be available.
Information
The vehicle should run on an 800hp, V8 engine
Details regarding the powertrain of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL are scarce at the moment. However, as per the reports, it will pack a 4.0-liter, bi-turbo V8 engine that should generate around 800hp of maximum power.
It will have a premium 2-seater cabin
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL will offer a luxurious 2-seater cabin with a multifunctional power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a fabric roof.
It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.
Information
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL should be revealed at the time of launch. However, in the US, the car is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around $92,000 (approximately Rs. 67 lakh).