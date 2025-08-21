Delhi gets new police commissioner a day after CM attacked 

Career trajectory

Golcha was Special Commissioner (Intelligence)

Before his appointment as Delhi Police chief, Golcha was the Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in the Delhi Police. He had also served as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Arunachal Pradesh. The development came just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. The man, who has since been arrested, has been remanded in police custody for five days.