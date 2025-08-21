Delhi gets new police commissioner a day after CM attacked
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Satish Golcha as the new Delhi Police commissioner, replacing Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh. Golcha is a 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre. He is currently serving as the Director General of Prisons in Delhi.
Career trajectory
Golcha was Special Commissioner (Intelligence)
Before his appointment as Delhi Police chief, Golcha was the Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in the Delhi Police. He had also served as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Arunachal Pradesh. The development came just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. The man, who has since been arrested, has been remanded in police custody for five days.
Security overhaul
CRPF takes over Gupta's security
After the attack on CM Gupta, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken over her security. The decision was taken after an initial inquiry revealed major security lapses by Delhi Police personnel during the incident, the Indian Express reported, citing sources. The CRPF is now providing 'Z' category security cover to Gupta.