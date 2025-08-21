Jaipur woman dies in moving ambulance due to oxygen delay
In Jaipur, 58-year-old Shimla Devi died on Wednesday while being transferred between hospitals because the ambulance ran out of oxygen.
The driver allegedly delayed changing the empty cylinder and left the vehicle after arguing with her family, forcing them to arrange another ride.
Sadly, Devi was declared dead when they reached Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.
Case registered against driver, hospital officials
Police have registered a case against the still-missing driver and are questioning hospital officials.
Advanced Multispeciality Hospital stated that a private firm operated the ambulance and promised full cooperation.
Meanwhile, Devi's family protested outside the hospital, upset over being given a faulty ambulance and receiving a ₹17,000 bill for two hours of admission.
The investigation is ongoing.