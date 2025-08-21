Jaipur woman dies in moving ambulance due to oxygen delay India Aug 21, 2025

In Jaipur, 58-year-old Shimla Devi died on Wednesday while being transferred between hospitals because the ambulance ran out of oxygen.

The driver allegedly delayed changing the empty cylinder and left the vehicle after arguing with her family, forcing them to arrange another ride.

Sadly, Devi was declared dead when they reached Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.