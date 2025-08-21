Next Article
Uttarakhand man dies by suicide over land approval scam
A tragic story from Pauri, Uttarakhand: Jitendra Singh died by suicide after saying a BJP youth leader, Himanshu Chamoli, scammed him out of ₹35 lakh with a fake promise of land approval.
In a video recorded before his death, Singh shared how he never got the land or his money back.
Police call video key evidence
Singh's video also accused Chamoli of pretending to be an Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister's Office to trick others.
Police called the video key evidence—Chamoli has since been arrested and expelled from all posts in the BJP.
The Chief Minister's Office says Chamoli was never part of their team.
Locals are demanding justice as police dig deeper into the alleged fraud.