Mumbai monorail: Train halts for 12 minutes due to overcrowding
A Mumbai Monorail had to stop for 12 minutes at Acharya Atre Chowk this week because it was packed over the safe weight limit—107 metric tons instead of the allowed 104.
Swati Lokhande, spokesperson for Maha Mumbai Metro Railway Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), said it wasn't a breakdown, just a safety-first move under new protocols.
Overcrowding has been a persistent issue
Overcrowding isn't new for Mumbai's Monorail.
Just two days ago, on August 19, 2025, two trains got stuck near Mysore Colony and about 580 people were stranded for hours after a power failure linked to crowding.
Now, MMRDA is cracking down with strict boarding limits and a security guard on every train.
New safety measures and trains on the way
MMRDA has rolled out fresh safety steps: station staff are capping how many people can board, every train now has a guard and technician onboard, and clear signs guide passengers on safety steps and emergency exits.
Plus, they're testing 10 new trains to help ease the rush soon.