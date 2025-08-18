PM Modi meets India's 1st ISS astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

The Axiom-4 mission, launched in late June 2025, saw Shukla and a global crew spend about two weeks at the ISS, running over 60 experiments. Shukla led seven ISRO-backed studies on things like muscle regeneration and crop seeds in microgravity—work that could help future space missions and boost India's research game.

Shukla's achievement celebrated nationally

Shukla's achievement was cheered in Parliament, with leaders calling it a proud moment for Indian science.

As only the second Indian to travel to space since Rakesh Sharma in 1984, he's helping pave the way for more ambitious missions like Gaganyaan and putting India on the map for commercial spaceflight.