Assam to issue Aadhaar cards only to SC, ST, others
Assam just put a stop to issuing new Aadhaar cards for adults—unless you're from a Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or tea garden community.
Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following a recent cabinet meeting and kicking in October 1, 2025, the move is meant to keep illegal immigrants from Bangladesh from getting identity documents through Aadhaar.
One-year exemption for SC, ST, tea garden folks
Sarma pointed out that Assam's Aadhaar coverage is actually over 100%.
For the next year, only SC, ST, and tea garden folks can get new cards. After that, anyone else will need special approval—and a thorough police and tribunal check—to get one.
The verification process is also being tightened up for new adult applicants after the one-year window to help prevent fraud.