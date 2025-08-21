Assam to issue Aadhaar cards only to SC, ST, others

One-year exemption for SC, ST, tea garden folks

Sarma pointed out that Assam's Aadhaar coverage is actually over 100%.

For the next year, only SC, ST, and tea garden folks can get new cards. After that, anyone else will need special approval—and a thorough police and tribunal check—to get one.

The verification process is also being tightened up for new adult applicants after the one-year window to help prevent fraud.