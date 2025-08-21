India says won't interfere in Dalai Lama succession issue
India has officially said it won't take sides on who becomes the next Dalai Lama.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted that India respects religious freedom and doesn't interfere in spiritual matters.
This comes after the Dalai Lama himself clarified earlier this July that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust can pick his successor.
China insists it alone gets to approve next Dalai Lama
China insists it alone gets to approve the next Dalai Lama, but Tibetan exiles disagree, and while some Indian officials have expressed support for the Dalai Lama's right to decide, the Indian government maintains a position of neutrality.
With both countries already at odds, this disagreement could add more strain to India-China relations.
The whole issue blends religion and politics, showing how spiritual leadership can shape international dynamics, especially when Tibet's future is involved.