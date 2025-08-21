We're not biggest Russian oil buyers, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pushed back against criticism of India's rising Russian oil imports, pointing out, "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union."
India defends rising Russian oil imports
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India has increased its Russian oil imports.
Jaishankar says these discounted imports help keep fuel prices in check at home and replace pricier sources from Africa and the Americas.
Meanwhile, India continues to buy from Middle Eastern suppliers and is also importing more US oil to keep its energy mix balanced.
US Senate proposes tariff on countries buying Russian oil
The US Senate just proposed a massive 500% tariff on countries buying Russian oil—including India—as part of ongoing trade tensions.
The move aims to pressure Russia over the Ukraine war and comes while both countries are already clashing over tariffs on Indian goods linked to Moscow's trade.