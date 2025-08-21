India bans money-based online games, including poker, betting

What the new law means for online gaming

The bill covers all of India—including international gaming apps that let you play for cash here.

E-sports are now officially recognized as skill-based competitions, while social games are just for fun with no real money at stake.

Offering or running money-based online games could mean up to three years in jail or heavy fines.

Even banks and payment services that help process these transactions can be penalized, showing the government is serious about promoting responsible play and protecting users' well-being.