India bans money-based online games, including poker, betting
India's Parliament has given the green light to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill.
The new law aims to keep online gaming safe by setting rules for different types of games: e-sports, social games, and money-based games.
E-sports and social games get a thumbs up, but money-based games face stricter regulations due to health concerns.
What the new law means for online gaming
The bill covers all of India—including international gaming apps that let you play for cash here.
E-sports are now officially recognized as skill-based competitions, while social games are just for fun with no real money at stake.
Offering or running money-based online games could mean up to three years in jail or heavy fines.
Even banks and payment services that help process these transactions can be penalized, showing the government is serious about promoting responsible play and protecting users' well-being.