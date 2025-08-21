Cabinet clears online gaming bill: What it means for gamers

Impact on fantasy sports and cricket sponsorships

The bill asks the Sports Ministry to set up training centers and official rules for e-sports—so more support for gamers is on the way.

But banning real money games could seriously impact fantasy sports apps like Dream11 and MyCircle11, which play a huge role in cricket sponsorships.

Industry folks warn this move could slash ad revenues by around ₹17,000 crore and shake up how sporting events get funded in India.