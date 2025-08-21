Cabinet clears online gaming bill: What it means for gamers
India's Cabinet recently cleared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The big takeaway: e-sports will finally be treated as a real sport, but games involving real money or betting are set to be banned.
The bill is designed to curb gaming addiction, financial losses, and security risks.
Next up, it heads to Parliament for final approval.
Impact on fantasy sports and cricket sponsorships
The bill asks the Sports Ministry to set up training centers and official rules for e-sports—so more support for gamers is on the way.
But banning real money games could seriously impact fantasy sports apps like Dream11 and MyCircle11, which play a huge role in cricket sponsorships.
Industry folks warn this move could slash ad revenues by around ₹17,000 crore and shake up how sporting events get funded in India.