J&K flash floods: 65 dead, over 100 injured; rescue ops on
It's been eight days since a massive cloudburst hit Chisoti village in J&K's Kishtwar district on August 14, causing deadly flash floods along the Machail Mata yatra route.
The disaster has left at least 65 people dead, over 100 injured, and 33 still missing.
Rescue efforts on
Rescue efforts are in full swing with police, Army, NDRF, SDRF, CISF, BRO and local volunteers all working together.
Teams are focusing on the worst-hit spots like the langar site and damaged houses—using heavy machinery and sniffer dogs to search through debris.
Controlled explosions are helping clear blocked areas.
DNA testing of recovered bodies begins
Authorities have begun DNA testing to identify recovered bodies so families can get answers.
Operations are being closely monitored by senior officials under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Meanwhile, an Army-built Bailey bridge and all-terrain vehicles are helping reconnect cut-off villages as teams work to support survivors and restore normalcy.