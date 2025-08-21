US-India ties: Oil imports from Russia causing friction
A recent Financial Times report reveals tensions between India and the US over India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil.
Peter Navarro from the White House argues these imports help Russia by keeping dollars flowing in, but Ashok Malik, a former Indian government advisor, says India had little choice after the Ukraine war shook up global energy markets.
US's shifting trade policies
Malik points out that buying Russian oil was once encouraged by the US to help keep world energy prices stable.
Now, with shifting US trade policies—especially during Donald Trump's presidency—friction has grown.
Experts like Uday Kotak suggest India should support its smaller businesses to handle new tariffs, while others remind us that despite all this back-and-forth, India remains an important partner for the US.