Next Article
Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies after being run over by bus
A heartbreaking accident in Bengaluru took the life of 10-year-old Tanvi Krishna on Thursday evening.
She was riding on a scooter with her mother, Harshitha, when they lost balance and fell on Kogilu Main Road in Yelahanka.
Tragically, Tanvi was run over by a BMTC bus while her mother escaped with minor injuries.
Police take action against driver
Police have booked the bus driver for death by negligence and rash driving.
This is actually the third fatal BMTC bus accident in as many days—just one day before, a 64-year-old man was killed at Jayanagar terminal, and the previous day, a 37-year-old software engineer died after falling under another BMTC bus.
The string of incidents has sparked real concern about road safety in Bengaluru.