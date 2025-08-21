Bengaluru: 10-year-old girl dies after being run over by bus

Police take action against driver

Police have booked the bus driver for death by negligence and rash driving.

This is actually the third fatal BMTC bus accident in as many days—just one day before, a 64-year-old man was killed at Jayanagar terminal, and the previous day, a 37-year-old software engineer died after falling under another BMTC bus.

The string of incidents has sparked real concern about road safety in Bengaluru.