Next Article
Odisha: 8 people bitten by rabies-suspected stray dog
Eight people were bitten by a stray dog suspected of having rabies in Ganjam district, Odisha, on Wednesday.
The attacks happened across three villages—Kusharaba, Bariguda, and Lakshmipur.
All victims got anti-rabies shots at Aska Medical College; most are now home, but one person with more serious injuries was sent to MKCG Medical College for further care.
Locals ask authorities to control stray dog population
The incidents have left locals worried and asking authorities to step up efforts to control the stray dog population.
Police and vets are now searching for the dog involved to help prevent more attacks and reassure the community.