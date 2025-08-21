Odisha: 8 people bitten by rabies-suspected stray dog India Aug 21, 2025

Eight people were bitten by a stray dog suspected of having rabies in Ganjam district, Odisha, on Wednesday.

The attacks happened across three villages—Kusharaba, Bariguda, and Lakshmipur.

All victims got anti-rabies shots at Aska Medical College; most are now home, but one person with more serious injuries was sent to MKCG Medical College for further care.